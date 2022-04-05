How to Watch Rangers vs. Devils

Chris Kreider and the Rangers take a quick trip to visit the Devils and Jack Hughes on Tuesday.

With just 12 games left in the regular season, the Rangers are the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference. So far, the Panthers are the only team in the East to clinch a playoff spot, but they will not be far behind.

How to Watch New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

They have 94 points on a 44-20-6 record this season. New York ranks No. 5 in the NHL in goals scored against, No. 2 in power play percentage, and No. 10 in penalty-kill percentages.

Chris Kreider has continued to get better. He now has 46 goals this season, which is 20 more than New Jersey leading scorer Jack Hughes with only 26 goals.

The Devils are in a vastly different boat as the season trails to an end. They are on the outside looking in at a playoff spot.

They are just 24-39-6 this year with only 54 points. That is just five more points than the Canadiens, who are the worst team in the East.

