New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers (33-15-5) host the New Jersey Devils (19-30-5) as a part of Friday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank sixth while the Devils are 13th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
New York and New Jersey Stats
- The Rangers are 19th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Devils are 27th on defense (3.6 against).
- On average, the Devils put up 3.1 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (third).
- New York is +21 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the league.
- New Jersey is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -27 (-0.5 per game).
- On the power play, the Rangers have scored 38 goals (on 25.3% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 27 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, 11th in league).
- The Devils have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.7% of penalties).
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 56 points in 48 games (14 goals and 42 assists).
- Mika Zibanejad has 54 points (1.0 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 34 assists.
- Adam Fox has seven goals and 43 assists for New York.
- In 21 games, Alexandar Georgiev has conceded 55 goals (3.05 goals against average) and has racked up 477 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt has totaled 19 goals and 31 assists in 49 games for New Jersey, good for 50 points.
- Jack Hughes has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with 17 goals and 22 assists.
- Nico Hischier has scored 15 goals on the season, chipping in 21 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 593 saves, and has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).
Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)
