New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates after the puck during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (33-15-5) host the New Jersey Devils (19-30-5) as a part of Friday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank sixth while the Devils are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for New York vs. New Jersey

New York and New Jersey Stats

The Rangers are 19th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Devils are 27th on defense (3.6 against).

On average, the Devils put up 3.1 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (third).

New York is +21 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the league.

New Jersey is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -27 (-0.5 per game).

On the power play, the Rangers have scored 38 goals (on 25.3% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 27 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, 11th in league).

The Devils have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.7% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 56 points in 48 games (14 goals and 42 assists).

Mika Zibanejad has 54 points (1.0 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 34 assists.

Adam Fox has seven goals and 43 assists for New York.

In 21 games, Alexandar Georgiev has conceded 55 goals (3.05 goals against average) and has racked up 477 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has totaled 19 goals and 31 assists in 49 games for New Jersey, good for 50 points.

Jack Hughes has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with 17 goals and 22 assists.

Nico Hischier has scored 15 goals on the season, chipping in 21 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 593 saves, and has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

