How to Watch New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen (19) cannot stop the shot as New Jersey Devils left winger Jesper Bratt (63) looks on as the New Jersey Devils take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Oilers won the game 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday features a matchup in Newark, New Jersey between the New York Rangers (40-18-5) and New Jersey Devils (22-35-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers sit in third place and the Devils are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for New York vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 6

New York and New Jersey Stats

The Rangers are scoring 2.9 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (29th).

On average, the Devils put up 3.0 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (third).

New York is +27 overall in goal differential this season, 12th in the league.

New Jersey has a -36 goal differential on the season, 24th in the NHL.

The Rangers have scored 46 power-play goals (second in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 30 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Rangers have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (eighth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has collected 21 goals and 39 assists in 57 games for New Jersey, good for 60 points.

Jack Hughes is a key piece of the offense for New Jersey with 47 total points this season. He has scored 19 goals and added 28 assists in 42 games.

Nico Hischier is a key contributor on offense for New Jersey with 17 goals and 25 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (47th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jonas Siegenthaler: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 72 points (16 goals, 56 assists) and plays an average of 19:31 per game.

Mika Zibanejad has totaled 64 points (1.0 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 38 assists.

Adam Fox has nine goals and 53 assists for New York.

In 25 games, Alexandar Georgiev has conceded 65 goals (2.99 goals against average) and has recorded 580 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

