How to Watch New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Tuesday features a matchup in Newark, New Jersey between the New York Rangers (40-18-5) and New Jersey Devils (22-35-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers sit in third place and the Devils are 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. New York
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Betting Information for New York vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rangers
-1.5
6
New York and New Jersey Stats
- The Rangers are scoring 2.9 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (29th).
- On average, the Devils put up 3.0 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (third).
- New York is +27 overall in goal differential this season, 12th in the league.
- New Jersey has a -36 goal differential on the season, 24th in the NHL.
- The Rangers have scored 46 power-play goals (second in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 30 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Rangers have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (eighth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt has collected 21 goals and 39 assists in 57 games for New Jersey, good for 60 points.
- Jack Hughes is a key piece of the offense for New Jersey with 47 total points this season. He has scored 19 goals and added 28 assists in 42 games.
- Nico Hischier is a key contributor on offense for New Jersey with 17 goals and 25 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (47th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jonas Siegenthaler: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 72 points (16 goals, 56 assists) and plays an average of 19:31 per game.
- Mika Zibanejad has totaled 64 points (1.0 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 38 assists.
- Adam Fox has nine goals and 53 assists for New York.
- In 25 games, Alexandar Georgiev has conceded 65 goals (2.99 goals against average) and has recorded 580 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
