New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (24-38-6) and the New York Rangers (44-20-5) meet in Newark, New Jersey on April 5, 2022 at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils sit in 15th place in the Eastern Conference with 54 points and the Rangers rank third in the Eastern Conference with 93 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. New York

New Jersey and New York Stats

The Devils are 17th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Rangers are third on defense (2.6 against).

The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.7 (29th).

New Jersey is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -43 (-0.6 per game).

New York's goal differential is +28 on the season (10th in the league).

The Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (27th in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (11th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Rangers have scored 49 power-play goals (on 26.6% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 33 (killing off 81.3% of penalties, 10th in league).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin's 18 goals and 62 assists in 65 games for New York add up to 80 total points on the season.

Mika Zibanejad is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 71 total points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 44 assists in 70 games.

Adam Fox has 66 points so far, including 10 goals and 56 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has played 46 games this season, conceding 92 goals (2.1 goals against average) with 1306 saves and a .934 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Ryan Strome: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has been a top contributor on New Jersey this season, with 65 points in 64 games.

Jack Hughes has 26 goals and 30 assists to total 56 points (1.1 per game).

Nico Hischier has 18 goals and 31 assists for New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood has a goals against average of 3.3, and a .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Miles Wood: Day To Day (Hip)

