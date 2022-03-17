New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers (38-17-5) host the New York Islanders (24-24-9) during Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers sit in fifth place and the Islanders are 10th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Rangers vs. Islanders
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Rangers vs. Islanders
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rangers
-1.5
5.5
Rangers and Islanders Stats
- The Rangers are 16th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth on defense (2.7 against).
- The Islanders are 24th in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Rangers are third defensively (2.6 against).
- New York is 11th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +25.
- New York is 15th in the league in goal differential, at 0 (0.0 per game).
- The Rangers have scored 44 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 23 goals on power-plays (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Rangers have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (ninth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 28 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).
Rangers Impact Players
- One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 71 points (16 goals, 55 assists) and plays an average of 19:28 per game.
- Mika Zibanejad has 62 points (1.0 per game), scoring 25 goals and adding 37 assists.
- Adam Fox's season total of 61 points has come from nine goals and 52 assists.
- Alexandar Georgiev has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .892 save percentage (47th in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
Islanders Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal has recorded 12 goals and 26 assists in 48 games for New York, good for 38 points.
- Brock Nelson is one of the top contributors for New York with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 24 goals and 12 assists in 48 games.
- Noah Dobson is a top player on offense for New York with 10 goals and 24 assists.
- Semyon Varlamov has 547 saves while giving up 53 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .912 save percentage (20th in the league).
Islanders Injuries: None
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
17
2022
New York Islanders at New York Rangers
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)