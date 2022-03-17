New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) during overtime period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (38-17-5) host the New York Islanders (24-24-9) during Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers sit in fifth place and the Islanders are 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Rangers vs. Islanders

Betting Information for Rangers vs. Islanders

Rangers vs Islanders Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rangers

-1.5

5.5

Rangers and Islanders Stats

  • The Rangers are 16th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth on defense (2.7 against).
  • The Islanders are 24th in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Rangers are third defensively (2.6 against).
  • New York is 11th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +25.
  • New York is 15th in the league in goal differential, at 0 (0.0 per game).
  • The Rangers have scored 44 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 23 goals on power-plays (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Rangers have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (ninth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 28 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Rangers Impact Players

  • One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 71 points (16 goals, 55 assists) and plays an average of 19:28 per game.
  • Mika Zibanejad has 62 points (1.0 per game), scoring 25 goals and adding 37 assists.
  • Adam Fox's season total of 61 points has come from nine goals and 52 assists.
  • Alexandar Georgiev has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .892 save percentage (47th in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Islanders Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal has recorded 12 goals and 26 assists in 48 games for New York, good for 38 points.
  • Brock Nelson is one of the top contributors for New York with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 24 goals and 12 assists in 48 games.
  • Noah Dobson is a top player on offense for New York with 10 goals and 24 assists.
  • Semyon Varlamov has 547 saves while giving up 53 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .912 save percentage (20th in the league).

Islanders Injuries: None

How To Watch

March
17
2022

New York Islanders at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
