New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

NHL play on Friday includes the New York Rangers (44-19-5) hosting the New York Islanders (29-27-9) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with 93 points and the Islanders are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 67 points.

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for Rangers vs. Islanders

Favorite Moneyline Total Rangers -170 5.5

Rangers and Islanders Stats

The Rangers are 16th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Islanders are fifth in goals conceded (2.7).

The Islanders are 24th in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Rangers are third defensively (2.6 against).

New York is ninth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +31.

New York is 17th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +3.

The Rangers have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 27.1% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties).

The Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (13th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 34 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

Rangers Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 80 points in 63 games (18 goals and 62 assists).

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's most productive contributors through 68 games, with 27 goals and 44 assists.

Adam Fox has 10 goals and 56 assists for New York.

Igor Shesterkin has allowed 89 goals (2.11 goals against average) and racked up 1291 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Ryan Strome: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Islanders Impact Players

Brock Nelson's 32 goals and 16 assists in 56 games for New York add up to 48 total points on the season.

Mathew Barzal has racked up 44 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 32 assists.

New York's Anders Lee is among the top offensive players on the team with 40 total points (25 goals and 15 assists).

Ilya Sorokin has 1226 saves while giving up 97 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Andy Greene: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

