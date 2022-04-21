How to Watch New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (50-21-6) square off against the New York Islanders (35-31-10) as a part of Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (106 points), and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference (80 points).

How to Watch Islanders vs. Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: MSG

Arena: UBS Arena

Rangers and Islanders Stats

The Rangers are 15th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth on defense (2.7 against).

The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.4 (first).

New York is +46 overall in goal differential this season, seventh in the league.

New York is 17th in the NHL in goal differential, at +2 (0.0 per game).

The Rangers have scored 53 power-play goals (third in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 30 goals on power-plays (fourth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (ninth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 38 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).

Islanders Impact Players

Brock Nelson is one of the top offensive options for New York with 56 points (0.8 per game), with 34 goals and 22 assists in 67 games (playing 17:44 per game).

Mathew Barzal is a key piece of the offense for New York with 52 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 38 assists in 67 games.

Anders Lee has netted 26 goals on the season, adding 17 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has played 49 games this season, conceding 112 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 1427 saves and a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Semyon Varlamov: Day To Day (Illness)

Rangers Impact Players

One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 92 points (22 goals, 70 assists) and plays an average of 19:23 per game.

Mika Zibanejad has 29 goals and 50 assists to total 79 points (1.0 per game).

Chris Kreider has scored 50 goals and added 23 assists through 77 games for New York.

Igor Shesterkin has a goals against average of 2.0, and a .936 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body)

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/13/2022 Flyers W 4-0 Away -222 4/16/2022 Red Wings W 4-0 Home -386 4/19/2022 Jets W 3-0 Home -222 4/21/2022 Islanders - Away -126 4/23/2022 Bruins - Away - 4/26/2022 Hurricanes - Home - 4/27/2022 Canadiens - Home -

Islanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/15/2022 Canadiens W 3-0 Away -151 4/17/2022 Maple Leafs L 4-2 Away +157 4/19/2022 Panthers L 3-2 Home +169 4/21/2022 Rangers - Home +105 4/23/2022 Sabres - Away - 4/24/2022 Hurricanes - Home - 4/26/2022 Capitals - Away -

