How to Watch New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers (50-21-6) square off against the New York Islanders (35-31-10) as a part of Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (106 points), and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference (80 points).
How to Watch Islanders vs. Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Rangers and Islanders Stats
- The Rangers are 15th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth on defense (2.7 against).
- The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.4 (first).
- New York is +46 overall in goal differential this season, seventh in the league.
- New York is 17th in the NHL in goal differential, at +2 (0.0 per game).
- The Rangers have scored 53 power-play goals (third in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 30 goals on power-plays (fourth in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (ninth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 38 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).
Islanders Impact Players
- Brock Nelson is one of the top offensive options for New York with 56 points (0.8 per game), with 34 goals and 22 assists in 67 games (playing 17:44 per game).
- Mathew Barzal is a key piece of the offense for New York with 52 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 38 assists in 67 games.
- Anders Lee has netted 26 goals on the season, adding 17 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has played 49 games this season, conceding 112 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 1427 saves and a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Semyon Varlamov: Day To Day (Illness)
Rangers Impact Players
- One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 92 points (22 goals, 70 assists) and plays an average of 19:23 per game.
- Mika Zibanejad has 29 goals and 50 assists to total 79 points (1.0 per game).
- Chris Kreider has scored 50 goals and added 23 assists through 77 games for New York.
- Igor Shesterkin has a goals against average of 2.0, and a .936 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body)
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/13/2022
Flyers
W 4-0
Away
-222
4/16/2022
Red Wings
W 4-0
Home
-386
4/19/2022
Jets
W 3-0
Home
-222
4/21/2022
Islanders
-
Away
-126
4/23/2022
Bruins
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-
4/27/2022
Canadiens
-
Home
-
Islanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/15/2022
Canadiens
W 3-0
Away
-151
4/17/2022
Maple Leafs
L 4-2
Away
+157
4/19/2022
Panthers
L 3-2
Home
+169
4/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
+105
4/23/2022
Sabres
-
Away
-
4/24/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-
4/26/2022
Capitals
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.