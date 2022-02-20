New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL action on Sunday includes a matchup in Ottawa, Ontario between the New York Rangers (31-13-5) and Ottawa Senators (18-25-5) at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Rangers are sixth (with 67 points) and the Senators 12th (41 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. New York

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Betting Information for New York vs. Ottawa

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 6

New York and Ottawa Stats

On average, the Rangers put up 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Senators allow 3.2 (23rd).

The Senators are 24th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Rangers are third on defense (2.5 against).

New York is +21 overall in terms of goals this season, 11th in the league.

Ottawa is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -25.

The Senators have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 26.2% of opportunities).

The Senators have scored 25 power-play goals (on 17.1% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 24 (killing off 83.1% of penalties, eighth in league).

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk has recorded 16 goals and 21 assists in 45 games for Ottawa, good for 37 points.

Drake Batherson is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 34 total points (1.1 per game), with 13 goals and 21 assists in 31 games.

Joshua Norris has earned 18 goals on the season, adding eight assists.

Anton Forsberg has a .916 save percentage (16th in the league). He has 600 saves, and has conceded 55 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: Out (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle), Josh Norris: Out (Shoulder), Colin White: Out (Shoulder), Matt Murray: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 53 points (13 goals, 40 assists) and plays an average of 19:23 per game.

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's most productive contributors through 49 games, with 19 goals and 31 assists.

Adam Fox has 48 total points for New York, with seven goals and 41 assists.

Alexandar Georgiev has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .898 save percentage (41st in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

