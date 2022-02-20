New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Sunday includes a matchup in Ottawa, Ontario between the New York Rangers (31-13-5) and Ottawa Senators (18-25-5) at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Rangers are sixth (with 67 points) and the Senators 12th (41 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Ottawa vs. New York
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
New York and Ottawa Stats
- On average, the Rangers put up 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Senators allow 3.2 (23rd).
- The Senators are 24th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Rangers are third on defense (2.5 against).
- New York is +21 overall in terms of goals this season, 11th in the league.
- Ottawa is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -25.
- The Senators have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 26.2% of opportunities).
- The Senators have scored 25 power-play goals (on 17.1% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 24 (killing off 83.1% of penalties, eighth in league).
Ottawa Impact Players
- Brady Tkachuk has recorded 16 goals and 21 assists in 45 games for Ottawa, good for 37 points.
- Drake Batherson is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 34 total points (1.1 per game), with 13 goals and 21 assists in 31 games.
- Joshua Norris has earned 18 goals on the season, adding eight assists.
- Anton Forsberg has a .916 save percentage (16th in the league). He has 600 saves, and has conceded 55 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: Out (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle), Josh Norris: Out (Shoulder), Colin White: Out (Shoulder), Matt Murray: Out (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 53 points (13 goals, 40 assists) and plays an average of 19:23 per game.
- Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's most productive contributors through 49 games, with 19 goals and 31 assists.
- Adam Fox has 48 total points for New York, with seven goals and 41 assists.
- Alexandar Georgiev has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .898 save percentage (41st in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
