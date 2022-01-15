New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Rangers (24-10-4) hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-16-7) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Rangers sit in third place and the Flyers are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. New York

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for New York vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and Philadelphia Stats

On average, the Rangers score 2.8 goals in a game (19th in NHL), and the Flyers give up 3.3 (21st).

The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (92 in 36 games), and the Rangers concede 2.4 (93 in 38).

New York is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +15 (+0.4 per game).

Philadelphia is -27 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Rangers have scored 25 goals (on 22.7% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 24 (killing off 78.8% of penalties, 19th in league).

The Flyers have scored 17 power-play goals (on 16.5% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 16 (killing off 85.5% of penalties, third in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux's 28 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 11 goals and 17 assists in 33 games.

Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 15 goals and 13 assists.

Travis Konecny has earned five goals on the season, adding 14 assists.

Carter Hart has 653 saves while giving up 63 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .912 save percentage (21st in the league).

Martin Jones has a .909 save percentage, recording 449 saves and allowing 45 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

New York Impact Players

One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Adam Fox, who has 37 points (five goals, 32 assists) and plays an average of 24:36 per game.

Artemi Panarin has 36 points (1.1 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 26 assists.

Mika Zibanejad has 34 total points for New York, with 13 goals and 21 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has allowed 42 goals (1.9 goals against average) and racked up 650 saves.

Alexandar Georgiev has a .908 save percentage (28th in the league), and has allowed 41 goals (2.4 goals against average) while racking up 405 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Barclay Goodrow: Out (Health Protocols), Dryden Hunt: Out (Upper body), Alexis Lafreniere: Out (Health Protocols)

