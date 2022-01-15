New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers (24-10-4) hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-16-7) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Rangers sit in third place and the Flyers are 11th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. New York
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New York vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rangers
-1.5
5.5
New York and Philadelphia Stats
- On average, the Rangers score 2.8 goals in a game (19th in NHL), and the Flyers give up 3.3 (21st).
- The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (92 in 36 games), and the Rangers concede 2.4 (93 in 38).
- New York is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +15 (+0.4 per game).
- Philadelphia is -27 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Rangers have scored 25 goals (on 22.7% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 24 (killing off 78.8% of penalties, 19th in league).
- The Flyers have scored 17 power-play goals (on 16.5% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 16 (killing off 85.5% of penalties, third in league).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux's 28 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 11 goals and 17 assists in 33 games.
- Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 15 goals and 13 assists.
- Travis Konecny has earned five goals on the season, adding 14 assists.
- Carter Hart has 653 saves while giving up 63 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .912 save percentage (21st in the league).
- Martin Jones has a .909 save percentage, recording 449 saves and allowing 45 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Adam Fox, who has 37 points (five goals, 32 assists) and plays an average of 24:36 per game.
- Artemi Panarin has 36 points (1.1 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 26 assists.
- Mika Zibanejad has 34 total points for New York, with 13 goals and 21 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has allowed 42 goals (1.9 goals against average) and racked up 650 saves.
- Alexandar Georgiev has a .908 save percentage (28th in the league), and has allowed 41 goals (2.4 goals against average) while racking up 405 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Barclay Goodrow: Out (Health Protocols), Dryden Hunt: Out (Upper body), Alexis Lafreniere: Out (Health Protocols)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
15
2022
New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)