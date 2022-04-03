Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) controls the puck against New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (44-20-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers sit in fifth place and the Flyers are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Philadelphia

Betting Information for New York vs. Philadelphia

Rangers vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Rangers

-300

6

New York and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Rangers are 17th in the NHL in scoring (three goals per game), and the Flyers are 24th on defense (3.5 against).
  • On average, the Flyers put up 2.6 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Rangers give up 2.6 (third).
  • New York is +28 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the league.
  • Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -61 (-0.9 per game).
  • The Flyers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities).
  • The Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (11th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin is New York's top contributor with 80 points. He has 18 goals and 62 assists this season.
  • Mika Zibanejad has racked up 71 points (one per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 44 assists.
  • Adam Fox has scored 10 goals and added 56 assists through 66 games for New York.
  • Igor Shesterkin has conceded 92 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1306 saves with a .934 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Ryan Strome: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson has scored 23 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 27 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 50 total points (0.7 per game). He averages three shots per game, shooting 11.3%.
  • Travis Konecny has totaled 43 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 12 goals and 31 assists.
  • Joel Farabee is a top contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 15 goals and 17 assists.
  • Carter Hart has given up 125 goals (3.0 goals against average) and amassed 1249 saves with a .909 save percentage (26th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body)

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
