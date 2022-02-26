New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) on a breakaway as Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Carolina won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-14-8) square off against the New York Rangers (33-13-5) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 3:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins sit in sixth place and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 5.5

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

The Penguins score 3.2 goals per game (172 in 53 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (126 in 51).

The Rangers are 16th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.7).

Pittsburgh is +31 overall in goal differential this season, ninth in the NHL.

New York is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +25 (+0.5 per game).

The Rangers have conceded 24 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 35 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

The Rangers have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 26.2% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.5% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is one of the top offensive options for New York with 55 points (1.2 per game), with 14 goals and 41 assists in 46 games (playing 19:21 per game).

Mika Zibanejad is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 53 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 33 assists in 51 games.

Adam Fox has posted seven goals on the season, adding 42 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has given up 64 goals (2.0 goals against average) and compiled 1003 saves with a .940 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has been vital to Pittsburgh this season, with 52 points in 47 games.

Sidney Crosby has 15 goals and 33 assists to total 48 points (1.2 per game).

Kris Letang's season total of 47 points has come from six goals and 41 assists.

Tristan Jarry has allowed 98 goals (2.38 goals against average) and racked up 1113 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.