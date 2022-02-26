New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-14-8) square off against the New York Rangers (33-13-5) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 3:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins sit in sixth place and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
5.5
Pittsburgh and New York Stats
- The Penguins score 3.2 goals per game (172 in 53 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (126 in 51).
- The Rangers are 16th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.7).
- Pittsburgh is +31 overall in goal differential this season, ninth in the NHL.
- New York is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +25 (+0.5 per game).
- The Rangers have conceded 24 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 35 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
- The Rangers have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 26.2% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.5% of penalties).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is one of the top offensive options for New York with 55 points (1.2 per game), with 14 goals and 41 assists in 46 games (playing 19:21 per game).
- Mika Zibanejad is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 53 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 33 assists in 51 games.
- Adam Fox has posted seven goals on the season, adding 42 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has given up 64 goals (2.0 goals against average) and compiled 1003 saves with a .940 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel has been vital to Pittsburgh this season, with 52 points in 47 games.
- Sidney Crosby has 15 goals and 33 assists to total 48 points (1.2 per game).
- Kris Letang's season total of 47 points has come from six goals and 41 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has allowed 98 goals (2.38 goals against average) and racked up 1113 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
