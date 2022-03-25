How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-16-10) visit the New York Rangers (40-19-5) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Penguins are third and the Rangers fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 5.5

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

The Penguins are scoring 3.2 goals per game (11th in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (fourth).

The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (17th in league), and the Penguins are conceding 2.6 (third).

Pittsburgh has a +44 goal differential on the season, fifth in the league.

New York is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +24 (+0.4 per game).

The Rangers have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.0% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities).

The Rangers have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 26.7% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.4% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (66 total points), having registered 23 goals and 43 assists.

Jake Guentzel has totaled 64 points (1.1 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 33 assists.

Kris Letang has 53 total points for Pittsburgh, with seven goals and 46 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .923 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin drives the offense for New York with 73 points (1.2 per game), with 16 goals and 57 assists in 59 games (playing 19:28 per game).

Mika Zibanejad has scored 66 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 27 goals and 39 assists.

Adam Fox's 10 goals and 54 assists add up to 64 points this season.

Igor Shesterkin has a .936 save percentage (first in the league), with 1249 total saves, conceding 86 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

