How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-16-10) visit the New York Rangers (40-19-5) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Penguins are third and the Rangers fifth in the Eastern Conference.
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
5.5
Pittsburgh and New York Stats
- The Penguins are scoring 3.2 goals per game (11th in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (fourth).
- The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (17th in league), and the Penguins are conceding 2.6 (third).
- Pittsburgh has a +44 goal differential on the season, fifth in the league.
- New York is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +24 (+0.4 per game).
- The Rangers have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.0% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities).
- The Rangers have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 26.7% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.4% of penalties).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (66 total points), having registered 23 goals and 43 assists.
- Jake Guentzel has totaled 64 points (1.1 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 33 assists.
- Kris Letang has 53 total points for Pittsburgh, with seven goals and 46 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .923 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin drives the offense for New York with 73 points (1.2 per game), with 16 goals and 57 assists in 59 games (playing 19:28 per game).
- Mika Zibanejad has scored 66 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 27 goals and 39 assists.
- Adam Fox's 10 goals and 54 assists add up to 64 points this season.
- Igor Shesterkin has a .936 save percentage (first in the league), with 1249 total saves, conceding 86 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
