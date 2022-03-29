How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) looks out after his goal against the Buffalo Sabres in the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10) host the New York Rangers (42-19-5) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 29, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are third (with 90 points) and the Rangers fourth (89 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New York

Favorite Moneyline Total Penguins -169 5.5

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.6 (third).

The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (199 in 66 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (173 in 67).

Pittsburgh is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +49.

New York has a +29 goal differential on the season, 10th in the NHL.

The Penguins have scored 46 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (10th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Rangers have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.3% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin drives the offense for New York with 75 points (1.2 per game), with 17 goals and 58 assists in 61 games (playing 19:27 per game).

Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 27 goals and 42 assists.

New York's Adam Fox is among the leading scorers on the team with 64 total points (10 goals and 54 assists).

Igor Shesterkin has a .936 save percentage (first in the league), with 1269 total saves, giving up 87 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Ryan Strome: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 69 points. He has 24 goals and 45 assists this season.

Jake Guentzel has 31 goals and 34 assists to total 65 points (1.1 per game).

Kris Letang's season total of 56 points has come from seven goals and 49 assists.

In 52 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 118 goals (2.31 goals against average) and has racked up 1393 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

