The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10) host the New York Rangers (42-19-5) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 29, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are third (with 90 points) and the Rangers fourth (89 points) in the Eastern Conference.
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New York
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Penguins
-169
5.5
Pittsburgh and New York Stats
- The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.6 (third).
- The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (199 in 66 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (173 in 67).
- Pittsburgh is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +49.
- New York has a +29 goal differential on the season, 10th in the NHL.
- The Penguins have scored 46 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (10th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Rangers have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.3% of penalties).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin drives the offense for New York with 75 points (1.2 per game), with 17 goals and 58 assists in 61 games (playing 19:27 per game).
- Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 27 goals and 42 assists.
- New York's Adam Fox is among the leading scorers on the team with 64 total points (10 goals and 54 assists).
- Igor Shesterkin has a .936 save percentage (first in the league), with 1269 total saves, giving up 87 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Ryan Strome: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 69 points. He has 24 goals and 45 assists this season.
- Jake Guentzel has 31 goals and 34 assists to total 65 points (1.1 per game).
- Kris Letang's season total of 56 points has come from seven goals and 49 assists.
- In 52 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 118 goals (2.31 goals against average) and has racked up 1393 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
