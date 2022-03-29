Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) looks out after his goal against the Buffalo Sabres in the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10) host the New York Rangers (42-19-5) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 29, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are third (with 90 points) and the Rangers fourth (89 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New York

Penguins vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Penguins

-169

5.5

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

  • The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.6 (third).
  • The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (199 in 66 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (173 in 67).
  • Pittsburgh is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +49.
  • New York has a +29 goal differential on the season, 10th in the NHL.
  • The Penguins have scored 46 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (10th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Rangers have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.3% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin drives the offense for New York with 75 points (1.2 per game), with 17 goals and 58 assists in 61 games (playing 19:27 per game).
  • Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 27 goals and 42 assists.
  • New York's Adam Fox is among the leading scorers on the team with 64 total points (10 goals and 54 assists).
  • Igor Shesterkin has a .936 save percentage (first in the league), with 1269 total saves, giving up 87 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Ryan Strome: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 69 points. He has 24 goals and 45 assists this season.
  • Jake Guentzel has 31 goals and 34 assists to total 65 points (1.1 per game).
  • Kris Letang's season total of 56 points has come from seven goals and 49 assists.
  • In 52 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 118 goals (2.31 goals against average) and has racked up 1393 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

March
29
2022

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
