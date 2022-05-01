How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck past New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (52-24-6) take the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11) in NHL play on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fourth and the Penguins seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Pittsburgh

Date Home Away Result 4/7/2022 Rangers Penguins 3-0 NYR 3/29/2022 Penguins Rangers 3-2 NYR 3/25/2022 Rangers Penguins 5-1 NYR 2/26/2022 Penguins Rangers 1-0 PIT

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Penguins are fourth in goals allowed (2.7).

The Penguins are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).

New York is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).

Pittsburgh is +47 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 96 points in 75 games (22 goals and 74 assists).

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider's 77 points this season have come via 52 goals and 25 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has allowed 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and racked up 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby's 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games for Pittsburgh add up to 84 total points on the season.

Jake Guentzel has helped lead the attack for Pittsburgh this season with 40 goals and 44 assists.

Kris Letang is a crucial contributor on offense for Pittsburgh with 10 goals and 58 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league), with 1573 total saves, conceding 138 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.