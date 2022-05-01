How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers (52-24-6) take the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11) in NHL play on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fourth and the Penguins seventh in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Head-to-head results for New York vs. Pittsburgh
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/7/2022
Rangers
Penguins
3-0 NYR
3/29/2022
Penguins
Rangers
3-2 NYR
3/25/2022
Rangers
Penguins
5-1 NYR
2/26/2022
Penguins
Rangers
1-0 PIT
New York and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Penguins are fourth in goals allowed (2.7).
- The Penguins are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).
- New York is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).
- Pittsburgh is +47 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 96 points in 75 games (22 goals and 74 assists).
- Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 30 goals and 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider's 77 points this season have come via 52 goals and 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has allowed 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and racked up 1516 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Upper-body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby's 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games for Pittsburgh add up to 84 total points on the season.
- Jake Guentzel has helped lead the attack for Pittsburgh this season with 40 goals and 44 assists.
- Kris Letang is a crucial contributor on offense for Pittsburgh with 10 goals and 58 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league), with 1573 total saves, conceding 138 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
May
3
2022
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
