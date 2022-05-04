New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (52-24-6) take the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 110 points and the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 103 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Pittsburgh

DateHomeAwayResult

5/3/2022

Rangers

Penguins

4-3 (F/OT) PIT

4/7/2022

Rangers

Penguins

3-0 NYR

3/29/2022

Penguins

Rangers

3-2 NYR

3/25/2022

Rangers

Penguins

5-1 NYR

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.7).
  • The Penguins are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Rangers are second in goals conceded (2.5).
  • New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
  • Pittsburgh is ninth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +47.
  • The Penguins have conceded 33 power-play goals (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
  • The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 96 points in 75 games.
  • Mika Zibanejad has accumulated 82 points (one per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider's season total of 77 points has come from 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has allowed 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and recorded 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby has scored 31 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 53 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Pittsburgh offense with 84 total points (1.2 per game). He averages three shots per game, shooting 14.9%.
  • Jake Guentzel has helped lead the offense for Pittsburgh this season with 40 goals and 44 assists.
  • Kris Letang is a crucial player on offense for Pittsburgh with 10 goals and 58 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 1573 total saves, conceding 138 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
