New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

May 5, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers celebrate the goal by New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in on ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh as the New York Rangers square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:00 PM ET. The series is tied up 1-1. The Rangers are fourth and the Penguins seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: PPG Paints Arena

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Penguins are fourth in goals allowed (2.7).

The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (269 in 82 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (204 in 82).

New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.

Pittsburgh is +47 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.

The Penguins have conceded 33 power-play goals (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby is an offensive leader for Pittsburgh with 84 points (1.2 per game), with 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games (playing 19:58 per game).

Jake Guentzel has racked up 84 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 40 goals and 44 assists.

Pittsburgh's Kris Letang is among the leaders on the team with 68 total points (10 goals and 58 assists).

Tristan Jarry has 1573 saves while allowing 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 96 points (22 goals, 74 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.

Mika Zibanejad has racked up 82 points (1.0 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 52 assists.

Chris Kreider has 52 goals and 25 assists for New York.

Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) and racked up 1516 saves with a .935 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Ryan Lindgren: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/29/2022 Capitals W 3-2 Home -111 5/3/2022 Penguins L 4-3 Home -145 5/5/2022 Penguins W 5-2 Home -167 5/7/2022 Penguins - Away -123 5/9/2022 Penguins - Away -

Penguins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/29/2022 Blue Jackets W 5-3 Home -360 5/3/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away +124 5/5/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Away +141 5/7/2022 Rangers - Home +103 5/9/2022 Rangers - Home -

