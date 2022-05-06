New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in on ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh as the New York Rangers square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:00 PM ET. The series is tied up 1-1. The Rangers are fourth and the Penguins seventh in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
New York and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Penguins are fourth in goals allowed (2.7).
- The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (269 in 82 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (204 in 82).
- New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
- Pittsburgh is +47 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Penguins have conceded 33 power-play goals (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
- The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby is an offensive leader for Pittsburgh with 84 points (1.2 per game), with 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games (playing 19:58 per game).
- Jake Guentzel has racked up 84 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 40 goals and 44 assists.
- Pittsburgh's Kris Letang is among the leaders on the team with 68 total points (10 goals and 58 assists).
- Tristan Jarry has 1573 saves while allowing 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 96 points (22 goals, 74 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.
- Mika Zibanejad has racked up 82 points (1.0 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider has 52 goals and 25 assists for New York.
- Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) and racked up 1516 saves with a .935 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Ryan Lindgren: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/29/2022
Capitals
W 3-2
Home
-111
5/3/2022
Penguins
L 4-3
Home
-145
5/5/2022
Penguins
W 5-2
Home
-167
5/7/2022
Penguins
-
Away
-123
5/9/2022
Penguins
-
Away
-
Penguins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/29/2022
Blue Jackets
W 5-3
Home
-360
5/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
+124
5/5/2022
Rangers
L 5-2
Away
+141
5/7/2022
Rangers
-
Home
+103
5/9/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-
