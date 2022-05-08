How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers are on the road for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Pittsburgh Penguins, with the Penguins ahead in the series 2-1. You can watch the game on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Rangers rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 110 points and the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 103 points.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New York and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Penguins give up 2.7 (222 in 82).
- On average, the Penguins put up 3.3 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).
- New York is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +46.
- Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +47 (+0.6 per game).
- The Penguins have conceded 33 power-play goals (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
- The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby's 84 points are important for Pittsburgh. He has recorded 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games.
- Jake Guentzel is a leading scorer for Pittsburgh with 84 total points this season. He has scored 40 goals and added 44 assists in 76 games.
- Kris Letang has netted 10 goals on the season, adding 58 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has a .919 save percentage (16th in the league). He has 1573 saves, and has allowed 138 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Out For Season (Core)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 96 points. He has 22 goals and 74 assists this season.
- Mika Zibanejad has 82 points (1.0 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider has 77 total points for New York, with 52 goals and 25 assists.
- In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Ryan Lindgren: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/3/2022
Penguins
L 4-3
Home
-145
5/5/2022
Penguins
W 5-2
Home
-167
5/7/2022
Penguins
L 7-4
Away
-119
5/9/2022
Penguins
-
Away
-117
5/11/2022
Penguins
-
Home
-
Penguins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
+124
5/5/2022
Rangers
L 5-2
Away
+141
5/7/2022
Rangers
W 7-4
Home
-101
5/9/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-103
5/11/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.