How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his empty net goal with center Sidney Crosby (87) against the New York Rangers during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are on the road for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Pittsburgh Penguins, with the Penguins ahead in the series 2-1. You can watch the game on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Rangers rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 110 points and the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 103 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York

Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Penguins give up 2.7 (222 in 82).

On average, the Penguins put up 3.3 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).

New York is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +46.

Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +47 (+0.6 per game).

The Penguins have conceded 33 power-play goals (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).

The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby's 84 points are important for Pittsburgh. He has recorded 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games.

Jake Guentzel is a leading scorer for Pittsburgh with 84 total points this season. He has scored 40 goals and added 44 assists in 76 games.

Kris Letang has netted 10 goals on the season, adding 58 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a .919 save percentage (16th in the league). He has 1573 saves, and has allowed 138 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Out For Season (Core)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 96 points. He has 22 goals and 74 assists this season.

Mika Zibanejad has 82 points (1.0 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 52 assists.

Chris Kreider has 77 total points for New York, with 52 goals and 25 assists.

In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Ryan Lindgren: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/3/2022 Penguins L 4-3 Home -145 5/5/2022 Penguins W 5-2 Home -167 5/7/2022 Penguins L 7-4 Away -119 5/9/2022 Penguins - Away -117 5/11/2022 Penguins - Home -

Penguins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/3/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away +124 5/5/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Away +141 5/7/2022 Rangers W 7-4 Home -101 5/9/2022 Rangers - Home -103 5/11/2022 Rangers - Away -

