How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the New York Rangers in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Wednesday when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Rangers for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Penguins are up 3-1. The Rangers sit in fourth place and the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Pittsburgh

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2022 Penguins Rangers 7-2 PIT 5/7/2022 Penguins Rangers 7-4 PIT 5/5/2022 Rangers Penguins 5-2 NYR 5/3/2022 Rangers Penguins 4-3 (F/OT) PIT 5/3/2022 Rangers Penguins 4-3 (F/OT) PIT

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Penguins give up 2.7 (222 in 82).

The Penguins are scoring 3.3 goals per game (11th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (second).

New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.

Pittsburgh's goal differential is +47 on the season (ninth in the league).

The Penguins have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.4% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (96 total points), having registered 22 goals and 74 assists.

Mika Zibanejad has 30 goals and 52 assists to total 82 points (1.0 per game).

Chris Kreider has scored 52 goals and added 25 assists through 81 games for New York.

Igor Shesterkin has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .935 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Ryan Lindgren: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby has totaled 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games for Pittsburgh, good for 84 points.

Jake Guentzel has helped lead the offense for Pittsburgh this season with 40 goals and 44 assists.

Kris Letang's 10 goals and 58 assists add up to 68 points this season.

Tristan Jarry has 1573 saves while allowing 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Out For Season (Core)

