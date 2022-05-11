How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch on Wednesday when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Rangers for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Penguins are up 3-1. The Rangers sit in fourth place and the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Head-to-head results for New York vs. Pittsburgh
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/9/2022
Penguins
Rangers
7-2 PIT
5/7/2022
Penguins
Rangers
7-4 PIT
5/5/2022
Rangers
Penguins
5-2 NYR
5/3/2022
Rangers
Penguins
4-3 (F/OT) PIT
New York and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Penguins give up 2.7 (222 in 82).
- The Penguins are scoring 3.3 goals per game (11th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (second).
- New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
- Pittsburgh's goal differential is +47 on the season (ninth in the league).
- The Penguins have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.4% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).
- The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (96 total points), having registered 22 goals and 74 assists.
- Mika Zibanejad has 30 goals and 52 assists to total 82 points (1.0 per game).
- Chris Kreider has scored 52 goals and added 25 assists through 81 games for New York.
- Igor Shesterkin has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .935 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Ryan Lindgren: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby has totaled 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games for Pittsburgh, good for 84 points.
- Jake Guentzel has helped lead the offense for Pittsburgh this season with 40 goals and 44 assists.
- Kris Letang's 10 goals and 58 assists add up to 68 points this season.
- Tristan Jarry has 1573 saves while allowing 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Out For Season (Core)
