New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in on MSG as the New York Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:00 PM ET. The series is knotted up 3-3. The Rangers rank fourth and the Penguins seventh in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Head-to-head results for New York vs. Pittsburgh
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/13/2022
Penguins
Rangers
5-3 NYR
5/11/2022
Rangers
Penguins
5-3 NYR
5/9/2022
Penguins
Rangers
7-2 PIT
5/7/2022
Penguins
Rangers
7-4 PIT
New York and Pittsburgh Stats
- On average, the Rangers score 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fourth).
- The Penguins put up 3.3 goals per game (269 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).
- New York is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).
- Pittsburgh has a +47 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
- The Penguins have conceded 33 power-play goals (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
- The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has been a big player for New York this season, with 96 points in 75 games.
- Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists) to the team.
- Chris Kreider's season total of 77 points has come from 52 goals and 25 assists.
- In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby's 84 points are pivotal for Pittsburgh. He has recorded 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games.
- Jake Guentzel is one of the impact players on offense for Pittsburgh with 84 total points (1.1 per game), with 40 goals and 44 assists in 76 games.
- Kris Letang has 68 points so far, including 10 goals and 58 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has a .919 save percentage (13th in the league). He has 1573 saves, and has conceded 138 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Penguins Injuries: Brian Boyle: Out (Lower-body), Tristan Jarry: Day To Day (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Out For Season (Core), Sidney Crosby: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
