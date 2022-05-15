New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Chris Kreider (20) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrate a goal by Kreider against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Chris Kreider (20) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrate a goal by Kreider against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in on MSG as the New York Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:00 PM ET. The series is knotted up 3-3. The Rangers rank fourth and the Penguins seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  Arena: Madison Square Garden

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Pittsburgh

DateHomeAwayResult

5/13/2022

Penguins

Rangers

5-3 NYR

5/11/2022

Rangers

Penguins

5-3 NYR

5/11/2022

Rangers

Penguins

5-3 NYR

5/9/2022

Penguins

Rangers

7-2 PIT

5/7/2022

Penguins

Rangers

7-4 PIT

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

  • On average, the Rangers score 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fourth).
  • The Penguins put up 3.3 goals per game (269 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).
  • New York is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).
  • Pittsburgh has a +47 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
  • The Penguins have conceded 33 power-play goals (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
  • The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has been a big player for New York this season, with 96 points in 75 games.
  • Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists) to the team.
  • Chris Kreider's season total of 77 points has come from 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby's 84 points are pivotal for Pittsburgh. He has recorded 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games.
  • Jake Guentzel is one of the impact players on offense for Pittsburgh with 84 total points (1.1 per game), with 40 goals and 44 assists in 76 games.
  • Kris Letang has 68 points so far, including 10 goals and 58 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has a .919 save percentage (13th in the league). He has 1573 saves, and has conceded 138 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Brian Boyle: Out (Lower-body), Tristan Jarry: Day To Day (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Out For Season (Core), Sidney Crosby: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NHL
