New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Thursday NHL schedule includes the New York Rangers (23-10-4) visiting the San Jose Sharks (20-16-1) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are eighth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. New York
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for New York vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rangers
-1.5
5.5
New York and San Jose Stats
- The Rangers are 20th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th on defense (3.1 against).
- The Sharks are 20th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Rangers are second on defense (2.5 against).
- New York has a +12 goal differential on the season, 13th in the NHL.
- San Jose has a -9 goal differential on the season, 20th in the league.
- On the power play, the Rangers have scored 25 goals (on 22.9% of opportunities, ninth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 17 (killing off 82.1% of penalties, 10th in league).
- The Rangers have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 16 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 39 points are pivotal for San Jose. He has put up 15 goals and 24 assists in 32 games.
- Tomas Hertl is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with 31 total points (0.8 per game), with 20 goals and 11 assists in 37 games.
- Logan Couture has 30 points so far, including 13 goals and 17 assists.
- James Reimer has a .916 save percentage (16th in the league), with 534 total saves, conceding 49 goals (2.5 goals against average).
- Adin Hill has a .903 save percentage, recording 476 saves (23.8 per game) and allowing 51 goals (2.6 per game).
Sharks Injuries: James Reimer: Out (Lower Body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexander Barabanov: Out (Health Protocols), Nick Bonino: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has been vital to New York this season, with 36 points in 32 games.
- Adam Fox has 36 points (1.0 per game), scoring five goals and adding 31 assists.
- Mika Zibanejad has scored 13 goals and added 20 assists through 37 games for New York.
- Igor Shesterkin has given up 2.0 goals per game this season and is recording 29.2 saves per contest. His .936 save percentage ranks first in the league.
- New York also makes use of Alexandar Georgiev in goal. He has conceded 41 goals (2.4 per game) and recorded 405 saves (23.8 per game), with a .908 save percentage (26th in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Julien Gauthier: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Barclay Goodrow: Out (Health Protocols), Dryden Hunt: Out (Upper body), Igor Shesterkin: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Reaves: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)
