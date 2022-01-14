New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) center Filip Chytil (72) and defenseman Adam Fox (23) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL schedule includes the New York Rangers (23-10-4) visiting the San Jose Sharks (20-16-1) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. New York

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for New York vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and San Jose Stats

The Rangers are 20th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th on defense (3.1 against).

The Sharks are 20th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Rangers are second on defense (2.5 against).

New York has a +12 goal differential on the season, 13th in the NHL.

San Jose has a -9 goal differential on the season, 20th in the league.

On the power play, the Rangers have scored 25 goals (on 22.9% of opportunities, ninth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 17 (killing off 82.1% of penalties, 10th in league).

The Rangers have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 16 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 39 points are pivotal for San Jose. He has put up 15 goals and 24 assists in 32 games.

Tomas Hertl is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with 31 total points (0.8 per game), with 20 goals and 11 assists in 37 games.

Logan Couture has 30 points so far, including 13 goals and 17 assists.

James Reimer has a .916 save percentage (16th in the league), with 534 total saves, conceding 49 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Adin Hill has a .903 save percentage, recording 476 saves (23.8 per game) and allowing 51 goals (2.6 per game).

Sharks Injuries: James Reimer: Out (Lower Body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexander Barabanov: Out (Health Protocols), Nick Bonino: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has been vital to New York this season, with 36 points in 32 games.

Adam Fox has 36 points (1.0 per game), scoring five goals and adding 31 assists.

Mika Zibanejad has scored 13 goals and added 20 assists through 37 games for New York.

Igor Shesterkin has given up 2.0 goals per game this season and is recording 29.2 saves per contest. His .936 save percentage ranks first in the league.

New York also makes use of Alexandar Georgiev in goal. He has conceded 41 goals (2.4 per game) and recorded 405 saves (23.8 per game), with a .908 save percentage (26th in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Julien Gauthier: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Barclay Goodrow: Out (Health Protocols), Dryden Hunt: Out (Upper body), Igor Shesterkin: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Reaves: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

