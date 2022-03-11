New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Blues (32-17-7) square off against the New York Rangers (36-16-5) during Thursday's NHL action, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are third in the Western Conference and the Rangers are fifth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch St. Louis vs. New York
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Enterprise Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blues
-1.5
5.5
St. Louis and New York Stats
- The Blues are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are third in goals conceded (2.5).
- The Rangers are 17th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Blues are fifth on defense (2.7 against).
- St. Louis is fifth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +40.
- New York is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +25 (+0.4 per game).
- The Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 25.8% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties).
- The Rangers have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.6% of penalties).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has recorded 15 goals and 47 assists in 52 games for New York, good for 62 points.
- Mika Zibanejad has racked up 59 points this season, with 23 goals and 36 assists.
- Adam Fox's seven goals and 48 assists add up to 55 points this season.
- Igor Shesterkin has given up 70 goals (1.9 goals against average) and amassed 1134 saves with a .942 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
St. Louis Impact Players
- One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Jordan Kyrou, who has 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) and plays an average of 16:34 per game.
- Vladimir Tarasenko has 48 points (0.9 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 29 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 45 points has come from 19 goals and 26 assists.
- Ville Husso has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .930 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Blues Injuries: Pavel Buchnevich: Day To Day (Concussion)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
10
2022
New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)