New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a kick save against St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a kick save against St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (32-17-7) square off against the New York Rangers (36-16-5) during Thursday's NHL action, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are third in the Western Conference and the Rangers are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. New York

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. New York

Blues vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blues

-1.5

5.5

St. Louis and New York Stats

  • The Blues are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are third in goals conceded (2.5).
  • The Rangers are 17th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Blues are fifth on defense (2.7 against).
  • St. Louis is fifth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +40.
  • New York is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +25 (+0.4 per game).
  • The Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 25.8% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties).
  • The Rangers have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.6% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has recorded 15 goals and 47 assists in 52 games for New York, good for 62 points.
  • Mika Zibanejad has racked up 59 points this season, with 23 goals and 36 assists.
  • Adam Fox's seven goals and 48 assists add up to 55 points this season.
  • Igor Shesterkin has given up 70 goals (1.9 goals against average) and amassed 1134 saves with a .942 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Jordan Kyrou, who has 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) and plays an average of 16:34 per game.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko has 48 points (0.9 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 29 assists.
  • Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 45 points has come from 19 goals and 26 assists.
  • Ville Husso has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .930 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Pavel Buchnevich: Day To Day (Concussion)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17724504
College Basketball

How to Watch the ACC Quarterfinal Virginia vs. North Carolina

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) celebrates with forward Jayden Gardner (1) and forward Kadin Shedrick (21) and guard Kody Stattmann (23) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Virginia vs. North Carolina: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Selton Miguel (3) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Selton Miguel (3) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) celebrates with forward Jayden Gardner (1) and forward Kadin Shedrick (21) and guard Kody Stattmann (23) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Carolina vs. Virginia: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a kick save against St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Dec 8, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Wagner 74-54. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big Ten Second Round Penn State vs Ohio State

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) controls the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) trails the play during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy