New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a kick save against St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (32-17-7) square off against the New York Rangers (36-16-5) during Thursday's NHL action, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are third in the Western Conference and the Rangers are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. New York

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 5.5

St. Louis and New York Stats

The Blues are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are third in goals conceded (2.5).

The Rangers are 17th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Blues are fifth on defense (2.7 against).

St. Louis is fifth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +40.

New York is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +25 (+0.4 per game).

The Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 25.8% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties).

The Rangers have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.6% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has recorded 15 goals and 47 assists in 52 games for New York, good for 62 points.

Mika Zibanejad has racked up 59 points this season, with 23 goals and 36 assists.

Adam Fox's seven goals and 48 assists add up to 55 points this season.

Igor Shesterkin has given up 70 goals (1.9 goals against average) and amassed 1134 saves with a .942 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

St. Louis Impact Players

One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Jordan Kyrou, who has 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) and plays an average of 16:34 per game.

Vladimir Tarasenko has 48 points (0.9 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 29 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 45 points has come from 19 goals and 26 assists.

Ville Husso has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .930 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Pavel Buchnevich: Day To Day (Concussion)

Regional restrictions apply.