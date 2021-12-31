New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Dec 30, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (21-6-4) square off against the New York Rangers (19-8-4) in NHL action on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning are first in the Eastern Conference (46 points), and the Rangers are sixth in the Eastern Conference (42 points).

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Lightning -1.5 6

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

The Lightning put up 3.3 goals per game (101 in 31 games), and the Rangers give up 2.6 (80 in 31).

The Rangers are 17th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Lightning are fifth defensively (2.6 against).

Tampa Bay has a +19 goal differential on the season, seventh in the NHL.

New York is 13th in the league in goal differential, at +8 (+0.3 per game).

On the power play, the Lightning have scored 17 goals (on 17.9% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 14 (killing off 84.6% of penalties, fifth in league).

The Rangers have scored 22 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 18 while short-handed (18th in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin's 35 points are pivotal for New York. He has put up 10 goals and 25 assists in 30 games.

Adam Fox is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 31 total points (1.0 per game), with five goals and 26 assists in 31 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 27 points so far, including eight goals and 19 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has given up 39 goals (2.1 per game) and collected 550 saves (28.9 per game) with a .934 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Alexandar Georgiev has a .902 save percentage, recording 293 saves (22.5 per game) and conceding 32 goals (2.5 per game).

Rangers Injuries: Kevin Rooney: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 17:44 per game.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) to the team.

Alex Killorn's season total of 27 points has come from nine goals and 18 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy allows 2.2 goals per game and records 28.0 saves per outing.

Brian Elliott has a .903 save percentage, and has allowed 17 goals (2.4 per game) while racking up 159 saves (22.7 per game).

Lightning Injuries: Nikita Kucherov: Out (Lower body), Erik Cernak: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mikhail Sergachev: Out (Health Protocols), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Anthony Cirelli: Out (Health Protocols), Andrei Vasilevskiy: Out (Health Protocols), Brian Elliott: Out (Health Protocols)

Regional restrictions apply.