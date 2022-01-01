New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's NHL action will see the New York Rangers (19-8-4) take the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning (21-7-4), starting at 12:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 42 points and the Lightning are second in the Eastern Conference with 46 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for New York vs. Tampa Bay

New York and Tampa Bay Stats

The Rangers are 17th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Lightning are 12th on defense (2.8 against).

The Lightning are eighth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Rangers are fifth in goals allowed (2.6).

In terms of goal differential, New York is +8 on the season (13th in NHL).

Tampa Bay has a +13 goal differential on the season, 11th in the NHL.

The Rangers have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 25.0% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.6% of penalties).

The Rangers have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 18 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.

Adam Fox is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) to the team.

Mika Zibanejad has 27 total points for New York, with eight goals and 19 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has conceded 39 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 550 saves (27.5 per game) with a .934 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Alexandar Georgiev has conceded 32 goals (2.5 per game) and racked up 293 saves (22.5 per game) with a .902 save percentage (35th in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Kevin Rooney: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has totaled 15 goals and 22 assists in 32 games for Tampa Bay, good for 37 points.

Victor Hedman is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 33 total points (1.0 per game), with seven goals and 26 assists in 33 games.

Alex Killorn's nine goals and 19 assists add up to 28 points this season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has 671 saves (28.0 per game) while giving up 52 goals (2.2 per game) with a .928 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Brian Elliott has a .903 save percentage, making 159 saves (19.9 per game) and conceding 17 goals (2.1 per game).

Lightning Injuries: Nikita Kucherov: Out (Lower body), Erik Cernak: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mikhail Sergachev: Out (Health Protocols), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Anthony Cirelli: Out (Health Protocols), Andrei Vasilevskiy: Out (Health Protocols), Brian Elliott: Out (Health Protocols)

