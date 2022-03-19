How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Lightning (39-15-6) and the New York Rangers (38-18-5) hit the ice in Tampa, Florida on March 19, 2022 at Amalie Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Lightning are third (with 84 points) and the Rangers sixth (81 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lightning
-1.5
5.5
Tampa Bay and New York Stats
- The Lightning put up 3.4 goals per game (202 in 60 games), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (157 in 61).
- On average, the Rangers post 3.0 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Lightning allow 2.8 (12th).
- Tampa Bay is seventh in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.
- New York has a +24 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.
- The Rangers have conceded 31 power-play goals (ninth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 38 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).
- The Rangers have scored 45 power-play goals (on 26.9% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 33 (killing off 81.8% of penalties, 10th in league).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is one of the top offensive options for New York with 71 points (1.3 per game), with 16 goals and 55 assists in 56 games (playing 19:30 per game).
- Mika Zibanejad has collected 62 points this season, with 25 goals and 37 assists.
- Adam Fox is a key contributor on offense for New York with nine goals and 52 assists.
- Alexandar Georgiev has an .892 save percentage (47th in the league). He has 536 saves, and has given up 65 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (66 total points), having put up 27 goals and 39 assists.
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's most productive contributors through 60 games, with 17 goals and 43 assists.
- Alex Killorn has 47 total points for Tampa Bay, with 18 goals and 29 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.4 goals against average, and 1272 saves. His .919 save percentage is 10th-best in the league.
Lightning Injuries: None
