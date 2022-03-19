Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Stamkos assisted on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (39-15-6) and the New York Rangers (38-18-5) hit the ice in Tampa, Florida on March 19, 2022 at Amalie Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Lightning are third (with 84 points) and the Rangers sixth (81 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New York

Lightning vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Lightning

-1.5

5.5

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

  • The Lightning put up 3.4 goals per game (202 in 60 games), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (157 in 61).
  • On average, the Rangers post 3.0 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Lightning allow 2.8 (12th).
  • Tampa Bay is seventh in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.
  • New York has a +24 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.
  • The Rangers have conceded 31 power-play goals (ninth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 38 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).
  • The Rangers have scored 45 power-play goals (on 26.9% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 33 (killing off 81.8% of penalties, 10th in league).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin is one of the top offensive options for New York with 71 points (1.3 per game), with 16 goals and 55 assists in 56 games (playing 19:30 per game).
  • Mika Zibanejad has collected 62 points this season, with 25 goals and 37 assists.
  • Adam Fox is a key contributor on offense for New York with nine goals and 52 assists.
  • Alexandar Georgiev has an .892 save percentage (47th in the league). He has 536 saves, and has given up 65 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (66 total points), having put up 27 goals and 39 assists.
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's most productive contributors through 60 games, with 17 goals and 43 assists.
  • Alex Killorn has 47 total points for Tampa Bay, with 18 goals and 29 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.4 goals against average, and 1272 saves. His .919 save percentage is 10th-best in the league.

Lightning Injuries: None

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

