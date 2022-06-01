New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Looking to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals? Watch on ESPN on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. The Lightning are fifth and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York

DateHomeAwayResult

3/19/2022

Lightning

Rangers

2-1 NYR

1/2/2022

Rangers

Lightning

4-0 NYR

12/31/2021

Lightning

Rangers

4-3 (F/SO) NYR

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

  • The Lightning score 3.5 goals per game (seventh in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (second).
  • The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).
  • Tampa Bay is +57 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the league.
  • New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (106 total points), having amassed 42 goals and 64 assists.
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.
  • Nikita Kucherov's season total of 69 points has come from 25 goals and 44 assists.
  • In 63 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.49 goals against average) and has racked up 1712 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin's 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York add up to 96 total points on the season.
  • Mika Zibanejad is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 82 total points (1.0 per game), with 30 goals and 52 assists in 81 games.
  • New York's Chris Kreider is among the top offensive players on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).
  • Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (first in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has allowed 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
