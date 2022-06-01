New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Looking to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals? Watch on ESPN on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. The Lightning are fifth and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 3/19/2022 Lightning Rangers 2-1 NYR 1/2/2022 Rangers Lightning 4-0 NYR 12/31/2021 Lightning Rangers 4-3 (F/SO) NYR

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

The Lightning score 3.5 goals per game (seventh in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (second).

The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).

Tampa Bay is +57 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the league.

New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (106 total points), having amassed 42 goals and 64 assists.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.

Nikita Kucherov's season total of 69 points has come from 25 goals and 44 assists.

In 63 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.49 goals against average) and has racked up 1712 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin's 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York add up to 96 total points on the season.

Mika Zibanejad is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 82 total points (1.0 per game), with 30 goals and 52 assists in 81 games.

New York's Chris Kreider is among the top offensive players on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).

Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (first in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has allowed 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.