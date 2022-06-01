New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Looking to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals? Watch on ESPN on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. The Lightning are fifth and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/19/2022
Lightning
Rangers
2-1 NYR
1/2/2022
Rangers
Lightning
4-0 NYR
12/31/2021
Lightning
Rangers
4-3 (F/SO) NYR
Tampa Bay and New York Stats
- The Lightning score 3.5 goals per game (seventh in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (second).
- The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).
- Tampa Bay is +57 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the league.
- New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (106 total points), having amassed 42 goals and 64 assists.
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.
- Nikita Kucherov's season total of 69 points has come from 25 goals and 44 assists.
- In 63 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.49 goals against average) and has racked up 1712 saves.
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin's 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York add up to 96 total points on the season.
- Mika Zibanejad is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 82 total points (1.0 per game), with 30 goals and 52 assists in 81 games.
- New York's Chris Kreider is among the top offensive players on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).
- Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (first in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has allowed 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
