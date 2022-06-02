New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, with the Rangers leading the series 1-0. Watch on Friday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference (110 points), and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (110 points).
How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
6/1/2022
Rangers
Lightning
6-2 NYR
3/19/2022
Lightning
Rangers
2-1 NYR
1/2/2022
Rangers
Lightning
4-0 NYR
12/31/2021
Lightning
Rangers
4-3 (F/SO) NYR
Tampa Bay and New York Stats
- The Lightning score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (204 in 82).
- The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (228 in 82).
- Tampa Bay is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).
- New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 106 points. He has 42 goals and 64 assists this season.
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.
- Nikita Kucherov has scored 25 goals and added 44 assists through 47 games for Tampa Bay.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1712 saves with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin's 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York add up to 96 total points on the season.
- Mika Zibanejad is a top offensive contributor for New York with 82 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 52 assists in 81 games.
- New York's Chris Kreider is among the leading scorers on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).
- Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (first in the league), with 1516 total saves, giving up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
