New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, with the Rangers leading the series 1-0. Watch on Friday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference (110 points), and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (110 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay

Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

  • The Lightning score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (204 in 82).
  • The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (228 in 82).
  • Tampa Bay is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).
  • New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
  • The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 106 points. He has 42 goals and 64 assists this season.
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.
  • Nikita Kucherov has scored 25 goals and added 44 assists through 47 games for Tampa Bay.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1712 saves with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin's 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York add up to 96 total points on the season.
  • Mika Zibanejad is a top offensive contributor for New York with 82 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 52 assists in 81 games.
  • New York's Chris Kreider is among the leading scorers on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).
  • Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (first in the league), with 1516 total saves, giving up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

How To Watch

June
3
2022

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
