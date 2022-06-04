New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) celebrate a goal by left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) celebrate a goal by left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are on the road for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the Rangers ahead in the series 2-0. You can watch the game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lightning rank fifth while the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Amalie Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

  • The Lightning score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).
  • The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (228 in 82).
  • Tampa Bay is +57 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the league.
  • New York is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).
  • The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin's 96 points are pivotal for New York. He has 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games.
  • Mika Zibanejad has racked up 82 points this season, with 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • New York's Chris Kreider is among the leading scorers on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).
  • Igor Shesterkin has allowed 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) and collected 1516 saves with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 106 points (42 goals, 64 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.
  • Victor Hedman has picked up 86 points (one per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 66 assists.
  • Nikita Kucherov's 69 points this season have come via 25 goals and 44 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1712 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 12th in the league.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

Lightning Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/23/2022

Panthers

W 2-0

Home

-126

6/1/2022

Rangers

L 6-2

Away

-127

6/3/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

-175

6/5/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-169

6/7/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/30/2022

Hurricanes

W 6-2

Away

+129

6/1/2022

Lightning

W 6-2

Home

+106

6/3/2022

Lightning

W 3-2

Home

+155

6/5/2022

Lightning

-

Away

+144

6/7/2022

Lightning

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) celebrate a goal by left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 22, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Lucas Herbert chips from the fourth fairway to the ninth green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Lucas Herbert at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Chan Kim hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chan Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ryan Moore plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Moore at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Nov 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; JT Poston hits out of the 7th bunker during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

JT Poston at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Aaron Rai plays from the 11th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Rai at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Adam Schenk plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Adam Schenk at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy