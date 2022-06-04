New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) celebrate a goal by left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are on the road for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the Rangers ahead in the series 2-0. You can watch the game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lightning rank fifth while the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York

Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

The Lightning score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).

The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (228 in 82).

Tampa Bay is +57 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the league.

New York is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).

The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin's 96 points are pivotal for New York. He has 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games.

Mika Zibanejad has racked up 82 points this season, with 30 goals and 52 assists.

New York's Chris Kreider is among the leading scorers on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).

Igor Shesterkin has allowed 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) and collected 1516 saves with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 106 points (42 goals, 64 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.

Victor Hedman has picked up 86 points (one per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 66 assists.

Nikita Kucherov's 69 points this season have come via 25 goals and 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1712 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 12th in the league.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/23/2022 Panthers W 2-0 Home -126 6/1/2022 Rangers L 6-2 Away -127 6/3/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away -175 6/5/2022 Rangers - Home -169 6/7/2022 Rangers - Home -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/30/2022 Hurricanes W 6-2 Away +129 6/1/2022 Lightning W 6-2 Home +106 6/3/2022 Lightning W 3-2 Home +155 6/5/2022 Lightning - Away +144 6/7/2022 Lightning - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.