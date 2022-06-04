New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers are on the road for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the Rangers ahead in the series 2-0. You can watch the game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lightning rank fifth while the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Tampa Bay and New York Stats
- The Lightning score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).
- The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (228 in 82).
- Tampa Bay is +57 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the league.
- New York is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).
- The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin's 96 points are pivotal for New York. He has 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games.
- Mika Zibanejad has racked up 82 points this season, with 30 goals and 52 assists.
- New York's Chris Kreider is among the leading scorers on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).
- Igor Shesterkin has allowed 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) and collected 1516 saves with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 106 points (42 goals, 64 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.
- Victor Hedman has picked up 86 points (one per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 66 assists.
- Nikita Kucherov's 69 points this season have come via 25 goals and 44 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1712 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 12th in the league.
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)
Lightning Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/23/2022
Panthers
W 2-0
Home
-126
6/1/2022
Rangers
L 6-2
Away
-127
6/3/2022
Rangers
L 3-2
Away
-175
6/5/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-169
6/7/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/30/2022
Hurricanes
W 6-2
Away
+129
6/1/2022
Lightning
W 6-2
Home
+106
6/3/2022
Lightning
W 3-2
Home
+155
6/5/2022
Lightning
-
Away
+144
6/7/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)