New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in at 8:00 PM ET Tuesday on ESPN when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers at Amalie Arena in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The Rangers have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Lightning rank fifth and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Amalie Arena

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

The Lightning put up 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (204 in 82).

The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Lightning give up 2.8 (228 in 82).

Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).

New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.

The Rangers have conceded 40 power-play goals (seventh in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 47 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 96 points (1.3 per game), with 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games (playing 19:13 per game).

Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has given up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) and amassed 1516 saves with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has been a big player for Tampa Bay this season, with 106 points in 81 games.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through 82 games, with 20 goals and 66 assists.

Nikita Kucherov's 69 points this season have come via 25 goals and 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/1/2022 Rangers L 6-2 Away -127 6/3/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away -175 6/5/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Home -183 6/7/2022 Rangers - Home -172

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/1/2022 Lightning W 6-2 Home +106 6/3/2022 Lightning W 3-2 Home +111 6/5/2022 Lightning L 3-2 Away +155 6/7/2022 Lightning - Away +147

