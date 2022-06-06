New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in at 8:00 PM ET Tuesday on ESPN when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers at Amalie Arena in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The Rangers have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Lightning rank fifth and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Tampa Bay and New York Stats
- The Lightning put up 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (204 in 82).
- The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Lightning give up 2.8 (228 in 82).
- Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).
- New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Rangers have conceded 40 power-play goals (seventh in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 47 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 96 points (1.3 per game), with 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games (playing 19:13 per game).
- Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has given up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) and amassed 1516 saves with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos has been a big player for Tampa Bay this season, with 106 points in 81 games.
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through 82 games, with 20 goals and 66 assists.
- Nikita Kucherov's 69 points this season have come via 25 goals and 44 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)
Lightning Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
6/1/2022
Rangers
L 6-2
Away
-127
6/3/2022
Rangers
L 3-2
Away
-175
6/5/2022
Rangers
W 3-2
Home
-183
6/7/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-172
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
6/1/2022
Lightning
W 6-2
Home
+106
6/3/2022
Lightning
W 3-2
Home
+111
6/5/2022
Lightning
L 3-2
Away
+155
6/7/2022
Lightning
-
Away
+147
