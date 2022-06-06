New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in at 8:00 PM ET Tuesday on ESPN when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers at Amalie Arena in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The Rangers have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Lightning rank fifth and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Amalie Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

  • The Lightning put up 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (204 in 82).
  • The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Lightning give up 2.8 (228 in 82).
  • Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).
  • New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have conceded 40 power-play goals (seventh in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 47 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 96 points (1.3 per game), with 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games (playing 19:13 per game).
  • Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has given up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) and amassed 1516 saves with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos has been a big player for Tampa Bay this season, with 106 points in 81 games.
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through 82 games, with 20 goals and 66 assists.
  • Nikita Kucherov's 69 points this season have come via 25 goals and 44 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

Lightning Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

6/1/2022

Rangers

L 6-2

Away

-127

6/3/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

-175

6/5/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Home

-183

6/7/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-172

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

6/1/2022

Lightning

W 6-2

Home

+106

6/3/2022

Lightning

W 3-2

Home

+111

6/5/2022

Lightning

L 3-2

Away

+155

6/7/2022

Lightning

-

Away

+147

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

