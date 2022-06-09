New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 7, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 7, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning ready for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the New York Rangers, with the series knotted up 2-2. You can tune in to the game on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lightning are fifth (with 110 points) and the Rangers fourth (110 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay

Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York

DateHomeAwayResult

6/7/2022

Lightning

Rangers

4-1 TB

6/5/2022

Lightning

Rangers

3-2 TB

6/3/2022

Rangers

Lightning

3-2 NYR

6/3/2022

Rangers

Lightning

3-2 NYR

6/1/2022

Rangers

Lightning

6-2 NYR

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

  • The Lightning are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Rangers are second in goals conceded (2.5).
  • The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).
  • In terms of goal differential, Tampa Bay is +57 on the season (sixth in NHL).
  • New York is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).
  • The Rangers have conceded 40 power-play goals (seventh in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 47 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos has been a major player for Tampa Bay this season, with 106 points in 81 games.
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.
  • Nikita Kucherov has scored 25 goals and added 44 assists through 47 games for Tampa Bay.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1712 saves with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has scored 22 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 74 assists (1.0 per game), fueling the New York offense with 96 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 12.4%.
  • Mika Zibanejad has amassed 82 points this season, with 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider is a crucial player on offense for New York with 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has 1516 saves while giving up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

