New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Saturday when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers on for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lightning are ahead in the series 3-2. The Lightning are fifth (with 110 points) and the Rangers fourth (110 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

  • The Lightning are seventh in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Rangers are second defensively (2.5 against).
  • The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.8).
  • Tampa Bay is +57 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the NHL.
  • New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.
  • On the power play, the Lightning have scored 63 goals (on 24.2% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
  • The Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (ninth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has scored 22 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 74 assists (1.0 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 96 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 12.4%.
  • Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider's 52 goals and 25 assists add up to 77 points this season.
  • Igor Shesterkin has allowed 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) and amassed 1516 saves with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos has been a major player for Tampa Bay this season, with 106 points in 81 games.
  • Victor Hedman has racked up 86 points (1.0 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 66 assists.
  • Nikita Kucherov's season total of 69 points has come from 25 goals and 44 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1712 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 12th in the league.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

Lightning Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

6/5/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Home

-183

6/7/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Home

-180

6/9/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Away

-126

6/11/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-206

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

6/5/2022

Lightning

L 3-2

Away

+155

6/7/2022

Lightning

L 4-1

Away

+153

6/9/2022

Lightning

L 3-1

Home

+105

6/11/2022

Lightning

-

Away

+170

How To Watch

June
11
2022

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
