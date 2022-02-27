New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates in front of Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Sunday features a matchup between the New York Rangers (33-14-5) and the Vancouver Canucks (25-22-6), starting at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 71 points and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference with 56 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for New York vs. Vancouver

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and Vancouver Stats

The Rangers score 2.9 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Canucks are conceding 2.8 (seventh).

The Canucks score 2.7 goals per game (23rd in league), and the Rangers concede 2.4 (third).

In terms of goal differential, New York is +24 on the season (10th in league).

Vancouver is 16th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -2.

The Rangers have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 25.9% of opportunities), and the Canucks have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 70.1% of penalties).

The Rangers have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 55 points (14 goals, 41 assists) and plays an average of 19:24 per game.

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 53 points (20 goals, 33 assists) to the team.

Adam Fox's season total of 49 points has come from seven goals and 42 assists.

Alexandar Georgiev has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .898 save percentage (44th in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller has collected 20 goals and 37 assists in 51 games for Vancouver, good for 57 points.

Quinn Hughes has helped lead the offense for Vancouver this season with four goals and 37 assists.

Elias Pettersson has 37 points so far, including 16 goals and 21 assists.

Thatcher Demko has played 41 games this season, conceding 104 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 1155 saves and a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

