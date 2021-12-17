Dec 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) controls the puck in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Friday includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (18-11-0) and the New York Rangers (19-7-3), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Golden Knights are seventh (with 36 points) in the Western Conference and the Rangers are fourth (41 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and New York Stats

The Golden Knights score 3.6 goals per game (second in league), and the Rangers are conceding 2.6 (sixth).

On average, the Rangers score 2.9 goals in a game (16th in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.1 (20th).

Las Vegas is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +14 (+0.5 per game).

New York is +9 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the NHL.

The Rangers have conceded 14 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 13 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).

The Rangers have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 25% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.6% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has been a top contributor on Las Vegas this season, with 29 points in 28 games.

Reilly Smith has 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.

Alex Pietrangelo has 21 total points for Las Vegas, with five goals and 16 assists.

In 23 games, Robin Lehner has conceded 67 goals (2.9 per game) and has recorded 639 saves (27.8 per game).

Laurent Brossoit has registered a .911 save percentage, conceding 18 goals (2.0 per game) with 184 saves (20.4 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Shea Theodore: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin drives the offense for New York with 33 points (1.1 per game), with nine goals and 24 assists in 29 games (playing 19:06 per game).

Adam Fox has totaled 31 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has five goals and 26 assists.

Chris Kreider is a top player on offense for New York with 17 goals and seven assists.

Igor Shesterkin has 522 saves (29.0 per game) while allowing 35 goals (1.9 per game) with a .937 save percentage (first in the league).

Alexandar Georgiev has an .898 save percentage, recording 265 total saves (22.1 per game) and giving up 30 goals (2.5 per game).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Igor Shesterkin: Out (Lower-body), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness)

