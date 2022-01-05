New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-1) take the ice against the New York Rangers (22-8-4) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank first in the Western Conference and the Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. New York

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New York

Las Vegas and New York Stats

The Golden Knights put up 3.5 goals per game (124 in 35 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (84 in 34).

The Rangers are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Golden Knights are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).

Las Vegas has a +17 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.

New York is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +15 (+0.4 per game).

On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 17 goals (on 19.1% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 15 (killing off 84.8% of penalties, fifth in league).

The Rangers have scored 25 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 23 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 36 points (1.2 per game), with 10 goals and 26 assists in 31 games (playing 19:19 per game).

Adam Fox has posted 35 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has five goals and 30 assists.

New York's Chris Kreider is among the leading scorers on the team with 31 total points (20 goals and 11 assists).

Igor Shesterkin has played 21 games this season, conceding 42 goals (2.0 per game) with 613 saves (29.2 per game) and a .936 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Alexandar Georgiev has 326 saves (23.3 per game) and a .908 save percentage, allowing 33 goals (2.4 per game).

Rangers Injuries: Jarred Tinordi: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Artemi Panarin: Out (COVID-19)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has been a big player for Las Vegas this season, with 34 points in 35 games.

Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' top contributors through 36 games, with 11 goals and 15 assists.

Shea Theodore's season total of 24 points has come from six goals and 18 assists.

Robin Lehner has conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) and recorded 668 saves (27.8 per game) with a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Las Vegas also utilizes Laurent Brossoit in goal. He has conceded 33 goals (2.4 per game) and racked up 297 saves (21.2 per game), with a .900 save percentage (37th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

