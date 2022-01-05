New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-1) take the ice against the New York Rangers (22-8-4) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank first in the Western Conference and the Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. New York
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Las Vegas and New York Stats
- The Golden Knights put up 3.5 goals per game (124 in 35 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (84 in 34).
- The Rangers are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Golden Knights are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).
- Las Vegas has a +17 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
- New York is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +15 (+0.4 per game).
- On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 17 goals (on 19.1% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 15 (killing off 84.8% of penalties, fifth in league).
- The Rangers have scored 25 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 23 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 36 points (1.2 per game), with 10 goals and 26 assists in 31 games (playing 19:19 per game).
- Adam Fox has posted 35 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has five goals and 30 assists.
- New York's Chris Kreider is among the leading scorers on the team with 31 total points (20 goals and 11 assists).
- Igor Shesterkin has played 21 games this season, conceding 42 goals (2.0 per game) with 613 saves (29.2 per game) and a .936 save percentage (second-best in the league).
- Alexandar Georgiev has 326 saves (23.3 per game) and a .908 save percentage, allowing 33 goals (2.4 per game).
Rangers Injuries: Jarred Tinordi: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Artemi Panarin: Out (COVID-19)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson has been a big player for Las Vegas this season, with 34 points in 35 games.
- Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' top contributors through 36 games, with 11 goals and 15 assists.
- Shea Theodore's season total of 24 points has come from six goals and 18 assists.
- Robin Lehner has conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) and recorded 668 saves (27.8 per game) with a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).
- Las Vegas also utilizes Laurent Brossoit in goal. He has conceded 33 goals (2.4 per game) and racked up 297 saves (21.2 per game), with a .900 save percentage (37th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
How To Watch
January
6
2022
New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)