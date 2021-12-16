How to Watch Rangers at Coyotes

Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    How to Watch New York Rangers at Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rangers and Chris Kreider try to hold off one of the worst teams in the NHL, the Coyotes, and Clayton Keller.
    The Rangers are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NHL with one of the league's best defenses. They don't score a ton, ranking just No. 17 in goals scored, but they defend the ice with all they have, ranking almost top five (No. 6) in goals against. 

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Arizona Coyotes Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the New York Rangers at Arizona Coyotes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    That is primarily thanks to one of the best goalkeepers in the league, Igor Shesterkin. Shesterkin has 13 wins on the season with a .937 save percentage and 2.05 goals scored against him on average.

    Unfortunately for Arizona fans, the Coyotes' eason hasn't panned out the way they had hoped. They are dead last in the NHL with only 12 points on a 5-20-2 record, three points behind Montreal of league-worst. They rank almost dead last in every offensive and defensive category.

    Shesterkin should be expected to get his second shut out of the season in this matchup, but if anyone is going to break that up, it would be Clayton Keller. Keller is Arizona's leading goal scorer with six goals and 11 assists on the year.

    New York is projected to win this game with an opening money line in their favor of -220. Arizona's opened up at +175. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

