On Friday afternoon in NHL action, the Rangers will hit the road to take on the Bruins in Boston.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WABC - New York, NY)

Coming into this matchup, the Rangers are looking like a potential Stanley Cup contender. They have begun the season with a 12-4-3 record. New York has won six out of its last seven games coming into this one and would love to keep that hot streak going.

On the other side, the Bruins have gone 10-6-0 to begin the season. Over its last five games, Boston has won four of those matchups. The Bruins haven't done enough to be considered a serious contender yet, but they are loaded with talent.

The Rangers are coming off a 4-1 win over their in-state foes, the Islanders, while Boston rebounded well from a Nov. 21 shutout loss to the Flames with a 5-1 victory over the Sabres on Wednesday.

