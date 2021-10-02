How to Watch Rangers at Bruins

The Rangers are set to hit the road for a big game against the Bruins as the NHL preseason continues.

The Rangers and Bruins take the ice Saturday for their second clash of the NHL preseason.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Boston Bruins:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

The Rangers have a 1–2 record so far this preseason. On Tuesday, they defeated the Bruins 3–2, but lost 4–0 to the Islanders and 7–1 to the Devils.

The Bruins are 2–1 in the preseason. Their only loss came against the Rangers, but they beat the Capitals 3–2 in a shootout and bested the Flyers 4–2.

In the game against the Flyers, four different Boston players scored: Brandon Carlo, Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith. Taylor Hall and Erik Haula each had a pair of assists, and Haula led the team with four shots on goal.

