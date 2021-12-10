Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Chris Kreider and the Rangers travel to face Tage Thompson and the Sabres on Friday night.
    The Rangers are sitting comfortably as the No. 2 team in the Metropolitan Division, behind only the Capitals, and the No. 4 seed in the NHL Playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

    New York has an excellent defense and goalkeeping core which is keeping its record where it is at. The Rangers only rank No. 16 in the NHL in total goals scored, but New York ranks No. 5 in the league in goals scored against only giving up 59 goals through 24 games.

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream the New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Sabres haven't had the same kind of season, as they are 10 points out from the No. 8 seed in the Playoffs. They are 19 points away from their division leader, the Maple Leafs.

    A large part of the reason for their losing season is the number of goals that they give up. They rank No. 30 in the NHL in goals scored against them with 92 in just 25 games. That averages out to almost four goals per game scored against Buffalo.

    The key to this matchup is going to undoubtedly be each team's defense. New York needs to keep doing what it has been doing at the same level, and Buffalo needs to pick it up and give its offense a chance.

