How to Watch Rangers at Flames

    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch New York Rangers at Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rangers and Flames both look to get back in the win column when they play Saturday night.
    The Rangers head to Calgary on Saturday night looking to snap their two-game losing streak. Both of those losses came in overtime, 3–2 against the Canucks on Tuesday and then 6–5 against the Oilers on Friday.

    The Rangers blew multiple-goal leads in both games. They led the Canucks 2–0 and the Oilers 4–1 before dropping both games. On Saturday night, they will look to get back in the win column against a Flames team that has also lost two straight in overtime.

    The Flames lost to the Predators 3–2 and the Stars 4–3. The losses snapped a six-game winning streak in which they were playing great defense and only gave up seven goals during.

    Despite their two straight losses, the Flames are in second place in the Pacific Division.

    Both these teams have played well and will be desperate to snap their losing streaks Saturday night.

