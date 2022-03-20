How to Watch Rangers at Hurricanes

Two Eastern Conference playoff teams square off when the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes play on Sunday.

If the season ended today, the Hurricanes (41-14-6) would be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Rangers (39-18-5) would be the No. 6 seed and have to start their journey on the road.

Both of the these teams have had stellar overall seasons and as the regular season winds to a halt, everyone is jockeying for playoff seeding.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Carolina had a very strong offensive effort in its only game against New York this season, winning 6-3.

Carolina won the last game between the two teams by a score of 6-3 and aim to repeat that again today in an effort to climb the standings for the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play two more times in April to end the season series.

This season Carolina is far and away the best defensive team in the Eastern Conference with only 146 goals allowed (+14) and a middle of the pack on offense with 203 goals scored for a +40 goal differential.

The Hurricanes are the best defense in the NHL with three less goals allowed than the Western Conference leading Flames.

On the other side for New York, it has the No. 7 best goal differential in the conference (+27) with a middling offense (187 goals scored) and the second-best defense in the conference (160 goals allowed).

This will be a defensive battle with these teams hanging their hats on strong defense, goalkeeping and quality offenses to beat any team on any given night.

