How to Watch Rangers at Hurricanes

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Eastern Conference playoff teams square off when the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes play on Sunday.

If the season ended today, the Hurricanes (41-14-6) would be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Rangers (39-18-5) would be the No. 6 seed and have to start their journey on the road. 

Both of the these teams have had stellar overall seasons and as the regular season winds to a halt, everyone is jockeying for playoff seeding.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Carolina had a very strong offensive effort in its only game against New York this season, winning 6-3.

Carolina won the last game between the two teams by a score of 6-3 and aim to repeat that again today in an effort to climb the standings for the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play two more times in April to end the season series.

This season Carolina is far and away the best defensive team in the Eastern Conference with only 146 goals allowed (+14) and a middle of the pack on offense with 203 goals scored for a +40 goal differential.

The Hurricanes are the best defense in the NHL with three less goals allowed than the Western Conference leading Flames.

On the other side for New York, it has the No. 7 best goal differential in the conference (+27) with a middling offense (187 goals scored) and the second-best defense in the conference (160 goals allowed).

This will be a defensive battle with these teams hanging their hats on strong defense, goalkeeping and quality offenses to beat any team on any given night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) during overtime period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Hurricanes

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) controls the puck in front of New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder vs. Magic

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Suns vs. Kings

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball in front of Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hawks

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes the ball to teammate forward Lindy Waters III (12) as Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) defends on the play during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots the ball above Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy