How to Watch Rangers at Blackhawks

The Rangers look to stay near the top of the Eastern Conference with a win Tuesday while the Blackhawks aim for an upset.

The Rangers are 16-4-3 this season and second in the Metropolitan Division behind the Capitals entering their game Tuesday against the Blackhawks. A win would put New York just one point behind Washington in the division.

The Blackhawks are 9-13-2 on the year and sit just eight points ahead of the Coyotes for the last spot in the Central Division. In their most recent game, they beat the Islanders 3–2.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV:

In their last meeting on Dec. 4 at Madison Square Garden, New York took a 3–2 win. The Rangers went up 3–1 in the third period before Chicago scored at the end of the game to make the final score 3–2.

Patrick Kane was the first on the board for Chicago, followed by Ryan Strome for New York. Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin scored the next two for New York before Alex DeBrincat scored the last goal of the game in the 18th minute of the third period.

Now the Rangers travel to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks on their home ice. Can they complete the sweep of Chicago this season?

