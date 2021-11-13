How to Watch Rangers at Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have a quick turnaround from their last game as they host the Rangers.

The Rangers and Blue Jackets come into this matchup very even on paper. The Rangers are 5-2-2 on the road, and the Blue Jackets are 5-2-0 at home. Only three points separate them in the Metropolitan division, as the Rangers hold a slight three-point advantage.

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Head coach Gerard Gallant, who brought the Golden Knights all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals in their inaugural season, has guided this young Rangers team to play beyond its years.

The Rangers' goalie Igor Shesterkin has been a huge part of that. He's been brilliant so far with a 6-2-2 record, 2.37 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. This defense needs to shore up and give him less shots on goal, but he is following admirably in the footsteps of Rangers great Henrik Lundqvist.

The Rangers did have a tough stretch with three straight losses, but they got it right against the league-leading Panthers and won their last game. The Blue Jackets will have no time to dwell on the game they played yesterday against Washington.

The Blue Jackets were tied at three goals a piece after two periods against Washington but were unable to respond from an early Capitals goal in the third period at home. They'll have to come with even more fire power against Shesterkin if they're going to have a chance in this one.

