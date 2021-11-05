How to Watch New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers go for their fourth win in a row when they host the Rangers on Friday night in this NHL matchup.

The Oilers have been playing as well as anyone in the NHL so far this year, as they have reeled off wins in eight of their first nine games.

How to Watch Rangers at Oilers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Edmonton has won by two or more goals in five of its eight wins and has scored five goals or more in all but two of its wins. It has been a dominant start for the Oilers, whose only blemish is a 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

The Oilers have played great defense and scored a ton of goals over their first nine games, and they will look to continue that on Friday against the Rangers before heading out on a short road trip.

New York will look to slow down the Oilers and in turn bounce back from a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.

The loss to Vancouver was just its second over its last eight games. The hot start has the Rangers in second place in the Metropolitan Division, just four points back of the undefeated Hurricanes.

Both of these teams have played extremely well to start the year and are looking for a big win on Friday night.

