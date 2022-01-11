How to Watch Rangers vs. Kings

The Rangers and Kings both look to win their second straight game on Monday night when they battle in Los Angeles.

The Rangers head to Los Angeles on Monday for the third of a five-game road trip. New York has split the first two, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights, 5-1, before beating the Ducks 4-1.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings game on fuboTV:

Despite the loss to Vegas, the Rangers have won four of their last five and are still in first place in the Metropolitan Division. It has been a great season for the Rangers as they look to make it back to the playoffs.

Monday they will look to stay hot against a Kings team that has won three of their last four.

The Kings beat the Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday to improve to 17-13-5 on the season and has them in fourth place in the Pacific Division.

The Kings continue to look for some consistency this season and Monday they hope that is a second straight win against a very good Rangers team.

