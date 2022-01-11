How to Watch Rangers vs. Kings

How to Watch New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rangers head to Los Angeles on Monday for the third of a five-game road trip. New York has split the first two, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights, 5-1, before beating the Ducks 4-1.
How to Watch New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings Today:
Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022
Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: MSG+
Despite the loss to Vegas, the Rangers have won four of their last five and are still in first place in the Metropolitan Division. It has been a great season for the Rangers as they look to make it back to the playoffs.
Monday they will look to stay hot against a Kings team that has won three of their last four.
The Kings beat the Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday to improve to 17-13-5 on the season and has them in fourth place in the Pacific Division.
The Kings continue to look for some consistency this season and Monday they hope that is a second straight win against a very good Rangers team.
