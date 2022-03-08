How to Watch Rangers vs. Wild

The Rangers and the Wild, both currently in the playoff picture, square off on Tuesday.

The Rangers are the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference with a 36-15-5 record, totaling 77 points this season. That is tied with the Penguins and two behind the Panthers.

Like Pittsburgh, this team is where they are because of their defense. The Rangers rank No. 3 in goals scored against them, only giving up 137 in games this season. They also rank No. 7 in penalty kill percentage, stopping 83.3% of power plays.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Minnesota Wild Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

New York will be traveling to take on the No. 6 team in the Western Conference. The Wild are 32-19-3 this season with 67 points. They are tied with the Stars, one point behind the Golden Knights and two points behind the Kings.

The Wild don't boast a Top 10 defense, but they do boast a Top 5 offense. They rank No. 4 in the NHL in goals scored per game with 199 on the season.

This is the second time these two teams will play this season, with Minnesota coming out on top 3-2 in the first outing in New York. This time, New York will look to avenge that loss on the road in Minnesota.

