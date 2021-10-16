How to Watch Rangers vs. Canadiens

The Rangers and Canadiens both look for their first win of the season when they battle Saturday night.

The Rangers' season has gotten off to a rough start. They dropped their season opener to Washington 5-1 and then lost in overtime to the Stars 3-2.

How to Watch: Rangers at Canadiens

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Thursday night, the Rangers got down 2-0 to Dallas but battled back with two second period goals by Adam Fox and Chris Kreider to tie the game. They couldn't get another past the Stars' goalies, and the game headed to overtime. The Rangers would then give up a goal to Miro Heiskanen at 1:38 into overtime to drop their record to 0-1-1 on the young season.

Saturday they get a shot to pick up their first win against a Canadiens team that is also searching for that elusive victory.

Montreal has opened the season with two straight losses to rival Toronto 2-1 and then to the lowly Sabres 5-1. The loss to the Maple Leafs isn't a shock, as they are a good team, but the loss to the Sabres is extremely disappointing, especially getting beat by four goals.

The Canadiens are coming off a Stanley Cup Finals appearance and are trying to build off of that, but the start to this season is not what they had in mind.

