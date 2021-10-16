How to Watch Rangers vs. Canadiens

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rangers and Canadiens both look for their first win of the season when they battle Saturday night.
    Author:

    The Rangers' season has gotten off to a rough start. They dropped their season opener to Washington 5-1 and then lost in overtime to the Stars 3-2.

    How to Watch: Rangers at Canadiens

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream Rangers at Canadiens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Thursday night, the Rangers got down 2-0 to Dallas but battled back with two second period goals by Adam Fox and Chris Kreider to tie the game. They couldn't get another past the Stars' goalies, and the game headed to overtime. The Rangers would then give up a goal to Miro Heiskanen at 1:38 into overtime to drop their record to 0-1-1 on the young season.

    Saturday they get a shot to pick up their first win against a Canadiens team that is also searching for that elusive victory.

    Montreal has opened the season with two straight losses to rival Toronto 2-1 and then to the lowly Sabres 5-1. The loss to the Maple Leafs isn't a shock, as they are a good team, but the loss to the Sabres is extremely disappointing, especially getting beat by four goals.

    The Canadiens are coming off a Stanley Cup Finals appearance and are trying to build off of that, but the start to this season is not what they had in mind.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
