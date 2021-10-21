How to Watch Rangers at Predators

    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mika Zibanejad and the Rangers head to Nashville to face the Predators.
    Author:

    Winners of two straight, the Rangers come into this game averaging just two goals a game which ranks last in the Eastern Division. What offense has been generated is flowing through center Mika Zibanejad, who has posted one goal and four assists thus far.

    Nashville has gotten off to an equally sluggish start offensively. Just seven goals in three games, no Predator has scored more than one goal on the young season. Center Mikael Granlund and left winger Filip Forsberg have combined for seven assists already.

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Nashville Predators:
    Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021
    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
    TV Channel: MSG
    You can stream New York Rangers at Nashville Predators on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nashville dropped out of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes four games to two in the best-of-seven series. Preds goaltender Juuse Saros has played well to start the season, boasting a .927 save percentage, but with the lack of scoring, enters this game with a 1-2 record.

    New York has not won a playoff game since the 2017 season when it beat the Montreal Canadiens in the first round. But if the Rangers continue to get consistent play out of their goaltender Igor Shesterkin, they could find themselves in the thick of postseason contention. Shesterkin has a 1.63 Goals Against Average and a .949 save percentage through three games, stopping 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1 overtime win at Toronto on Monday night.

    This game is the first between the two clubs since December of 2019, and they have evenly split their last eight games head-to-head. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    New York Rangers at Nashville Predators

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Predators

    2 minutes ago
    Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield
    NFL

    How to Watch Broncos at Browns

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch USWNT vs. South Korea

    2 minutes ago
    Florida State Womens Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Florida State vs. North Carolina in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Northwestern at Purdue in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
    High School Football

    How to Watch Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest High School Football

    17 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    College Hockey

    How to Watch RIT at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy