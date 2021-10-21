How to Watch Rangers at Predators

Winners of two straight, the Rangers come into this game averaging just two goals a game which ranks last in the Eastern Division. What offense has been generated is flowing through center Mika Zibanejad, who has posted one goal and four assists thus far.

Nashville has gotten off to an equally sluggish start offensively. Just seven goals in three games, no Predator has scored more than one goal on the young season. Center Mikael Granlund and left winger Filip Forsberg have combined for seven assists already.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Nashville Predators:

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

You can stream New York Rangers at Nashville Predators on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nashville dropped out of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes four games to two in the best-of-seven series. Preds goaltender Juuse Saros has played well to start the season, boasting a .927 save percentage, but with the lack of scoring, enters this game with a 1-2 record.

New York has not won a playoff game since the 2017 season when it beat the Montreal Canadiens in the first round. But if the Rangers continue to get consistent play out of their goaltender Igor Shesterkin, they could find themselves in the thick of postseason contention. Shesterkin has a 1.63 Goals Against Average and a .949 save percentage through three games, stopping 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1 overtime win at Toronto on Monday night.

This game is the first between the two clubs since December of 2019, and they have evenly split their last eight games head-to-head.

Regional restrictions may apply.