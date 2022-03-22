How to Watch Rangers vs. Devils

The contending Rangers added a rental in Andrew Copp at the trade deadline ahead of a rivalry battle with the Devils on Tuesday night.

The Rangers (40-18-5) made a bold move at the trade deadline, picking up the expiring contract of forward Andrew Copp from Winnipeg for the stretch run. The Devils (22-35-5) are playing things out and have lost their last three games.

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

New York has won two in a row and seven of its last 10 and just added Copp. The two-way forward had 13 goals and 35 points in 56 games for Winnipeg this season and can play on both the penalty kill and power play.

The Rangers picked up ground in the race for the Metropolitan Division title, beating division-leading Carolina, 2-0, on the road Sunday. Chris Kreider netted his 41st goal late in the second period and Frank Vatrano added an empty-netter in the final minute. Alexandar Georgiev stopped all 44 Hurricanes shots.

The struggling Devils went 0-3 out west, capping the road trip with a 6-3 loss at Edmonton on Saturday. The Devils lost all three games on the road by the same score. New Jersey led 3-2 after Niko Hischler's 17th goal of the season early in the third period, but the Oilers roared back with four unanswered tallies.

The Rangers beat the Devils twice at Madison Square Garden this season, getting a 4-3 shootout victory on Nov. 14, before posting a 3-1 victory on March 4.

