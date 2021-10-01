How to Watch Rangers vs. Devils

October 1, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Devils host the Rangers on Friday night in the first of two preseason matchups between the Metro Division rivals.
Author:

The Devils bested the Capitals 5-4 in their first preseason game Wednesday. They were one of the last teams to open their preseason schedule, but they make up for it with three games in four days starting tonight, when they host the Rangers.

How to Watch: Rangers at Devils

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Rangers at Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Jersey scored two goals in the third period against Washington, including Nico Hischier's game-winner at 18:48 to seal the comeback win. New Jersey trailed 4-3 heading into the final period.

New York heads to New Jersey 1-1 in the preseason after losing its series opener last Friday against the Islanders and then beating Boston Tuesday. The Rangers rode three second-period goals, including one by star Artemi Panarin, to come away with the win. Panarin also added two assists in that period to help the Rangers top the Bruins.

These two teams will play again next Wednesday in New York in their second-to-last preseason game, though the Devils have two games in between. They won't meet in the regular season until Nov. 14.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_16846362
