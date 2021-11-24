How to Watch Rangers vs. Islanders

A battle for New York will go down on Wednesday night in NHL action with the Rangers taking on the Islanders.

Any time two teams from the same city face off in any sport, a rivalry matchup will be played. On Wednesday night, NHL fans will see the Rangers take on the Islanders in what could be a very heated and entertaining game.

How to Watch New York Rangers at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+2

So far this season, the Rangers have gone 11-4-3. They have looked like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. A win over their in-state rival would keep them hot and take them to six wins in their last seven contests.

On the other side of the ice, the Islanders have been struggling to begin the season. They are just 5-8-2 entering this matchup against the Rangers. If New York wants to turn things around, what better chance than coming in and beating the Rangers?

This should be a fun matchup to watch, especially with it being an in-state rivalry. The Islanders are in major need of a win, while the Rangers will look to continue rising in the standings.

