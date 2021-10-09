How to Watch Rangers at Islanders

The NHL regular season is almost here, but first the Rangers and Islanders are set for a rivalry preseason matchup on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Rangers and Islanders are set to play a rivalry exhibition game, and it's one that fans will not want to miss.

How to Watch New York Rangers at New York Islanders:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Last season, the Rangers were unable to get into the playoffs. They finished the year with a 27-23-6 record but did not punch their ticket. New York will look to turn that around this season, and it has plenty of talent on the roster to get the job done.

On the other side of the rink, the Islanders did get into the postseason last year. They ended up with a 32-17-7 record on the year. In the postseason, they ultimately fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

So far in preseason action, the Rangers have gone 3-2. They defeated the Bruins twice and the Devils once. Their losses came to the Rangers and Devils.

For the Islanders, their preseason has consisted of a 3-1 record. They have defeated the Rangers once and the Philadelphia Flyers twice. As for their loss, it came against the Devils.

